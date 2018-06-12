Uwheru Anglican Youths Ends 3-Day Bible Study Conference, Calls For Christian Unity

Share This





















By Young ErhiurhoroThe three-day brain storming Bible study conference was opened with a Holy Communion service conducted by the archdeacon of Uwheru Archdeaconry, Ven. Dr. R. O. Arhawho, JP and ably assisted by the host vicar, Rev. C. O. Omodanefe and other church leaders.The venerable used the moment to speak shortly on the theme of the conference which was, “Power For Exploit”, taking from the Bible book of Acts 1:8.He admonished the thousands of youths that gathered for the conference to always use the anointing power of God in the right direction. The great man of God went further to enumerate the importance of the Holy Spirit in the life of a Christian to include power to heal the sick, power to preach the good news of salvation, power to overcome temptations, power to live a holy life and other importance.As usual in the AYF annual Bible conferences in the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), many rich and lively programmes ranging from Bible expositions on the book of Acts of the Apostles, Bible study on sub-themes of the central theme, Written and Oral Quiz competition, Seminar on a topic, “Ten Things Nigerian Youths Must know and Do Before Thirty Years of Age” and other power-packed activities were done during the conference.Presenting his presidential address to the teeming crowds of youths in the second day of the conference, the Uwheru council President of the AYF, Evang. Solomon Orhue thanked the diocesan bishop, Rt. Rev. Cyril Odutemu, JP and the archdeacon of Uwheru Archdeaconry Ven. Robinson Arhawho, JP and our amiable chaplain I for given the youth group the needed support in this year’s Bible study conference.“I must not fail to appreciate the effort of our Ven. Dr. R. O. Arhawho, JP and our amiable Chaplain, Rev. J. E. A. Onakpoma for their advice and commitment to the growth of this great Council. It is my prayer that God will richly favour them in Jesus name,” Evang. Orhue prayed.He also hinted on the theme of the conference saying, “the apostles were doing great exploits for the fact that, they were empowered by the spirit of God, which is the Holy Spirit Jesus promised to send to them”Speaking with our Urhobotoday.com immediately after the second day’s activities, the financial secretary of the youth body, Bro. Ejovwoke Okreghe said, the AYF is saddled with the mission of training and developing youth in the doctrine of Christianity towards attaining a standard required of true followers of Christ both in the Church and the society.He also appealed to the Anglican Church leaders to give more support to the youths as they are the leaders of tomorrow in the Church and communities. The three-day Bible study conference ended in good faith.