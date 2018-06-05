Army Refutes Sale Of Barrack Land In Warri, Gives Informant Seven Days To Prove Allegation

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Nigerian Army has described as false allegations made by one Mr Victor Otomiebo that it has sold off lands meant for barracks in Warri, Delta State.

A statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, said the allegation was made against the Nigerian Army and the person of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai during a popular morning programme “SUNRISE” on Channels Television Saturday June 2, 2018.

Chukwu said a portion of the land was use for building of a ‘Mammy Market’ while another part is being used for development of post service housing estate for military personnel.

He said the Nigerian Army Properties Limited (NAPL) entered into collaboration with Chevron Employers Multi-purpose Cooperative Society Ltd, for housing development in a portion of the land allocated for post service estate.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai is in no way involved with the owners of whatever company that was formed to sell lands to civilians with 50 million shares.

“Nobody is selling the land to civilians between N15 and N17 million. The Chief of Army Staff has no stalls or any kind of property in the said Mammy Market,” Chukwu said.

The Army also gave Mr Victor Otomiebo 7 days to either produce evidences to substantiate his allegations or be ready to face the Nigerian Army in the court of law.