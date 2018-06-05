Kidnappers Of Delta Monarch Demand N15m Ransom

Share This





















The traditional ruler who is also the Chairman of Aniocha North traditional rulers committee was abducted by gunmen after his palace was invaded over the weekend.The kidnappers eventually contacted the family on Monday and demanded the N15million ransom to be delivered by 6:00 pm.The police spokesperson in the state, Andrew Aniamaka had earlier confirmed the kidnap noting that police officers were already in search of the victim in a nearby bush where he is suspected to have been held hostage.