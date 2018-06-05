1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Tue, Jun 5th, 2018

Kidnappers Of Delta Monarch Demand N15m Ransom

Share This
Tags

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr Mustafa Mohammed


LAGOS JUNE 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Kidnappers of a traditional ruler in Delta State, Obi of Ogodo of Aniocha North Local Government Area, Sunday Olisewokwu, have demanded the sum of N15 million ransom.
The traditional ruler who is also the Chairman of Aniocha North traditional rulers committee was abducted by gunmen after his palace was invaded over the weekend.
The kidnappers eventually contacted the family on Monday and demanded the N15million ransom to be delivered by 6:00 pm.
The police spokesperson in the state, Andrew Aniamaka had earlier confirmed the kidnap noting that police officers were already in search of the victim in a nearby bush where he is suspected to have been held hostage.

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP