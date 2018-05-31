Delta North: Three Killed In Abala Kingship Tussle

Share This





















Related

The elders were attacked on their way home.They were said to have been rushed to a nearby hospital in Abala where they were confirmed dead.Chief Edwin Uzor, Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Rural Development, Peace Building and conflict Resolution “the situation in Abala is tensed but we as a government has waded into it.“The persons that were shot, we are not sure they will survive it, it is a total breakdown of law and other in the community.”He called on the elders of the area to look inward, and create the enabling environment for government to resolve the crisisHe said that with peace in the area, meaningful development would come to the community as well as attract investors for developmentInvestigation revealed that three ruling families, Umu Nkini, Umu Iyesele, and Umu odume have been locked in kingship tussle over ten years ago, a dispute that had claimed the lives of six persons.Speaking to journalists, the Iyase of Abala Kingdom, Chief uche Nwadialor Michael said “we are happy the state government has stepped into the crisis; it is age-long, So many things have been destroyed, including lives. We also thank the state government for moving in to resolve the crisis, the crisis would soon be over.”The police spokesman in the state, DSP, Andrew Aniamaka who spoke to journalists said ” the police have moved into the area, we have arrested some persons, and investigation is ongoing, those they shot were taken the hospital, but are in critical conditions, we will ensure that law and order is restored in Abala community.”