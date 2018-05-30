Glamour As Urhobo Historical Society Holds 11th Annual Conference, Honours Patrons (PHOTOS)

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 30th (URHOB)- There was glamour and display of Urhobo rich historical cultural heritage as famous Urhobo organization otherwise known as Urhobo Historical Society (UHS) recently held its eleventh annual conference.The event no doubt rekindled past urhobos historical legacy as issues about Urhobo past leaders and cultural activities were brought to the forefront.The four days event started from May 17th to 20th, 2018 with a pre-conference annual general meeting for members and potential members of UHS held at Ishaka Hotel, Warri, Delta State. The following day there was a plenary conference which involve symposium, deliverance of speeches by Urhobo scholars and leaders, installation of Urhobo Historical Society patrons and debates held at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Conference Centre, Effurun, Delta State.On the final day of the event, the President-General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide, Olorogun Moses Taiga, members of UHS and other Urhobo personalities went on tour of Oghwoghwa territories in Urhobo land where wreaths were laid on the gravesites of past Urhobo leaders as sign of honour for the past achievement in the development of Urhobo nation.The second day event which involved symposium and honours of UHS patrons attracted Urhobo dignitaries from all part of the country and diaspora. Present were the Present-General Of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide, Olorogun Moses Taiga, The Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Ovie Richard Layeguen. Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro I, Ovie of Effurun-Otor Kingdom, HRM King Duku II, Ovie of Umiaghwa-Abraka Kingdom , His Royal Majesty, Lucky Ochuko Ararile, Awaeke 1, Mr Goodie Ibru, Chief Johnson Barovbe, Major General John Obada(RTD), Prof Onihu Otite, Chief Emmanuel Okumagba, Chief Bright Okumagba, Chief Simpson Obruche, Chief (Eng.) Okwesa and President of Urhobo Social Club, Lagos, Prince Austine Enajemo-Isire.Others were Chief Edeh Dafinone, Chief Godwin Ogbetuo, Prof. David Okpako, Chief Miller Uloho, Chief Patrick Origho, Chief Simon Ohwofa, Prince Austin Esiri, Prof Perkins Foss and Dr John Oyibo Roro among others.It would be recalled that the origin of UHS began nineteen years ago when twenty five Urhobo men and women gathered in New York, United States of America (US) on August 28th, 1999. The aim of forming the new organization is to serve Urhobo history and culture, while their agenda of the programme is to build a website known as waado.com, holding of annual conferences and production of publications of Urhobo heritage.After inauguration, the conference was held thrice in New York and twice in London, while the other conferences have always been held in Urhoboland in Delta State of Nigeria since 20014. Be that as it may, a total of seven UHS conferences have been held in Urhoboland.Addressing the dignitaries present, President of Urhobo Historical Society (UHS) disclosed that the conferences are devoted to intellectuals and academic presentation on Urhobo history and culture as well as the launching of the Society’s book publications with the last day of each conference designated as UHS thanksgiving day.According to him, “The last day of the conference which is usually on Sunday is set aside for occasion when we thank God for Urhobo culture and for UHS’s migration of its operations to the Urhobo homeland. It is a day of practicum when we visit designated Urhobo towns and whole Urhobo clans to learn about their history and culture and to pay tributes to their heroes by laying wreaths at their gravesites and by recalling their deeds and achievements.“Since 2009, beginning with the Presidency of Olorogun Felix Ibru, the President-Generals of Urhobo Progress Union (Worldwide} have presided over this solemn undertaking by Urhobo Historical Society.”He further explained that since they approach the third decade of UHS existence in 2019 and as the society plan a new phase of serving Urhobo history and culture two developments are noteworthy.The first one, according to him is the establishment of funding agency known as Urhobo Historical Society Endowment Fund designed to safeguard all funds raise by the Agency by investing and managing the investments through a board of trustees made up of independent Urhobo men and women.“The second major development in UHS history is that the organization has acquired a new headquarters in the Urhobo hinterland at Okpara Inland to serve as a library and conference hall with ten rooms and corridor for the display of pictures,” he disclosed.Beside the delivery of speeches by Urhobo leaders present, Students of Delta State University (DELSU) put in artistry display of Urhobo cultural dances of Ema and Udje dances. They equally displayed varieties of Urhobo songs to the admiration of guests present.To round up the first phase of the event of the day, patrons of UHS were installed and honoured with a plaque and badge. This was followed with recitation on the achievements of each and every one of them. Those honoured were the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Ovie Richard Layeguen. Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro I, The Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, His Majesty, Orhue 1, Major Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (retd), The Ovie of Umiaghwa-Abraka Kingdom , His Royal Majesty, Lucky Ochuko Ararile, Awaeke 1, Chief Senator David Dafinone and Olorogun Moses Taiga.The event of the day ended with two debate sessions. The first session titled, “Should Urhobo People switch to Burial Grounds or Should We Continue to Bury Our Dead in Living Homes?”The second session was titled, “Should Urhobo Married Women Have the Choice to Be Buried in Their Husband Homestead.”Those speaking for and against both topics gave good account of themselves in trying to convince the audience in their chosen topics.