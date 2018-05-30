Angry Delta Youths Storm Seplat, Threaten To Shut Down Operations

Share This























LAGOS MAY 30TH (NEWRANGERS)– Members of Okpe Youth Council (OYC) on Tuesday stormed the Sapele base of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Ltd to protest the company’s alleged failure to contribute to the development of the town where it operates.

OYC is the umbrella body of youths of Okpe land at home and in Diaspora.

Seplat is an oil firm operating in the town and is seen by the youths as defaulting in its responsibilities to the indigenes.

The angry youths protested their neglect in respect of “empowerment, GMoU, corporate social responsibility, local content, sustainable development, power supply, promotion of indigenes to management staff positions, among others.”

Harrison Ekeleme, the National President of the youths, said, “Despite the fact that Seplat has been massively exploring and exploiting oil in our land, a situation which has led to poor farm produce in the last one decade across the land, the company is yet to make significant impact to assuage our sufferings.”

Leaders of the youths, who stormed the company to express their grievances to the firm include Harrison Ekeleme; Ovwighose Aghogho, Vice President; Ejoh Martins, Secretary; Ekpo Okakuro (PRO), among others.

They were calmed down by the company’s Deputy Base Manager, Emmanuel Otokhine.

But the youth leaders pushed for “immediate empowerment, employment, elevation of indigenes to management position, as well as moving the company’s headquarters to the area, among others, or risk its closure by us.”

According to its National President, “We will no longer fold our hands seeing our God-given land waste away without commensurate means of livelihood.

“We are demanding immediate alternative support from the company to assuage our plights.

“As part of our strategy of engaging stakeholders to impact on the life of the average Okpe youth, Seplat has to enter a Chevron-like GMoU with our people.

“It must observe, to the letter, the local content law and carry out its corporate social responsibilities to Okpe communities.”

According to them, employment of Okpe youths was non-negotiable.

They insisted that Seplat puts strong machinery in place to ensure the employment and engagement of indigenes into management position in the company.

“Very importantly, we demand the relocation of Seplat headquarters to Sapele, among other sustainable development in Okpe kingdom.

“Again, it should see the need to generate electricity for the host communities where they operate, among others.”

Otokine, the Deputy Base Manager, sued for peace, noting that he would pass their requests to the management for response.