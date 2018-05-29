Okowa’s Three Years Achievements Is Enviable- Delta Speaker

Share This





















How would you rate Ifeanyi Okowa’s government after three years in office?

My rating of the administration of His Excellency, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa is very high.It is high in the sense that he has done a lot for the State in the past three years of his administration. The impact of the Governor is being felt in all parts of the State. He came into office at a time when there was a serious economic recession in the country and this affected the revenue of the State. But as a Governor with a vision and on a mission, he has carried on efficiently and Deltans are seeing things for themselves that they have a capable and experienced Governor. I will rate this Government very high because we have a prudent Governor at the helm of affairs who has been able to manage the funds coming into the State to the satisfaction of the people.

Is it true that the Governor failed to deliver in his campaign promises?

It is not true that His Excellency, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governor of Delta State failed to deliver on his campaign promises to Deltans. The Governor has fulfilled his campaign promises. The Governor has kept his Covenant with Deltans. I have known the Governor for a very long time. He is a man that you can trust. The Governor has been able to spread infrastructural development to the three Senatorial Districts of the State and today, cries of marginalization have died down naturally. He has restored peace to all parts of the State and today Deltans are enjoying ethnic harmony. Apart from the menace of Herdsmen in some parts of the State, there is no threat to peace in the State. The menace of the Herdsmen has been curtailed to a very large extent by this administration. Attacks on oil facilities have stopped. The summary to your question is that, the Governor has delivered on his electoral promises to Deltans and he should be given a pat on the back. He should be commended for his developmental strides in the State. The Smart Agenda of the Governor is a reality. The Governor Okowa that I know is a man of his words and a listening person.

Are you comfortable with the development of he state under Okowa’s watch?

Yes, I am very comfortable with the development of the State under His Excellency, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa. Like I said a short while ago, the Governor has been able to spread infrastructural development to all parts of the State and Deltans are happy with the man that they elected as their Governor three years ago. The truth of the matter is that the achievements of Governor Okowa are enviable and Deltans have the course to roll out the drums and red carpets on May 29, 2018 to celebrate the laudable achievements of the Governor Okowa led Administration. The Governor has done extremely well. The Governor has received several awards as a result of his enviable achievements. Only recently, Urhobo Traditional Rulers passed a Vote of Confidence on the Governor over his achievements. All over, the people are comfortable with the development so far recorded by our dynamic Governor.