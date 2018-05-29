10 Burnt To Death In Ughelli Express Road Military Check Point Auto-Crash

Share This























LAGOS MAY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-No fewer than ten people were reported to have been burnt to death in an auto-crash at military check point mounted by Nigeria soldiers at Ekerawhen Junction of the East-West Road, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State on Saturday night,

Urhobotoday learnt that the multiple road accident involving cars and a fuel tanker was alleged to have been caused by the soldiers who were trying to stop a fuel tanker who refused to give them the usual check point tip.

“The soldiers at the checkpoint had tried to stop the driver of the fuel tanker who refused to stop. In course of trying to escape from the soldiers he lost control of the tanker. Consequently, the content of the tanker spilled on the ground, leading to the fire which burnt the cars and the people inside,” Eye witness who did not want his name on print informed urhoboday.com.

As at when our correspondent got to the scene of accident smoke were still coming out from the burnt vehicles,while the corpse of the dead were reported tohave been deposited at the nearest mortuary.