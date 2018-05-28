Suspected Assassins Kill Sapele Butchers’ Association Chairman

Share This























LAGOS MAY 28TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Assassins have killed the Chairman of Delta Butchers’ Association, Sapele branch, Mr. Michael Nweke, at the abattoir in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Nweke was killed at the premises of the Sapele market abattoir at about 9p.m. on Saturday, where he was said to be rounding up the day’s sales.

According to the source, “He was the only one remaining at the market and he was rounding up the day’s business when three men attacked him with knives, machete and stabbed him to death. “Nweke was the chairman of the Delta State Butchers Association, Sapele branch, and I cannot remember him quarrelling with anybody. He was also into supply of cows and I don’t know why anybody would want to kill him.”

Another source said the victim had gone home that evening and returned to the abattoir. The source said: “His house is along Itsekiri Road, very close to the market. He was fond of going back to the market every night to help night guards on security issues and he was with a female friend, when he was attacked. It is a sad development. But we are calling for calm because the incident is fresh and requires thorough investigations.”

The source, who called himself Jimoh, expressed confidence that the motive behind the murder would be uncovered by security agencies during their investigations.



We have a lead—Police

At the residence of the Nwekes, relatives and friends, who had come to sympathise with his wife, accused a young man (names withheld) Nweke helped after the young man lost his parents. The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka, could not be reached at press time, but a source at the Sapele Police Station confirmed the murder.

The Police source said there was suspicion of internal wrangling and strife within the association. The source added that the Police and other security agencies were working on a lead for possible arrest of whoever was found culpable.