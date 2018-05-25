Delta: 3 Passengers Roasted To Death In Abraka Auto-Crash

Share This























LAGOS MAY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Three passengers were on Wednesday evening roasted to death in an auto crash at Urhovie-Abraka community in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The driver and other passengers however escaped.

An eyewitness said the passenger bus had a flat tyre while descending the fly-over at Urhovie-Abraka and in the process, somersaulted severally before it went into flames.

The eyewitness said three of the passengers, who were trapped, were roasted.

The Nigeria Police Force, Abraka Divisional Headquarters, as well as Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps were at the scene few minutes after the gory incident.

Contacted, the Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka did not pick calls as of the time of filing this report.9