Published On: Fri, May 25th, 2018

Christmas Akpodiete Sets To Declare Intention For 2019 Election

Barr Christmas Akpodiete


LAGOS MAY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Peoples right activist , (Prince) Christmas Akpodiete, is fully set to declare his intention to run for public office come 2019.
The Director of Legal and Communications of Christmas Akpodiete Campaign Organization, Barrister Ehikioya, made this known yesterday in Abuja, while speaking to group ofjournalists.
He confirmed that press briefing and official declaration is scheduled to hold within the next few days.
However, Barrister Ehikioya, refuse to bow to pressure and did not inform us the press Akpodiete will be contesting for in 2019.
He only confirmed that consultation is on going and in high gear, adding that would get back to the public in few days.

