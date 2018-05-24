Okowa Tasks UPU Leaders On Promotion Of Peace, Bags ‘Helpers Of Urhobo Nation Title’

Share This





















He gave the charge yesterday in Asaba when the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) led by its President General, Olorogun Moses Taiga, paid him a courtesy visit.Okowa said: “We understand the importance of the Urhobo nation in the state and I believe that we will continue to respect them and work with the UPU to ensure the needed partnership just as we will continue to work with the leadership of other ethnic nationalities to ensure greater peace and unity in our state.“We are very much aware of the warm relationships that we keep as a state with all ethnic nationalities because it is better for us as a people. Once there is peace, we will have greater resources and development, as well as attract investors to our state,” he said.The governor said he appreciated the UPU for supporting his administration, particularly in the area of helping to organise communities to ensure that the state lived in a very peaceful atmosphere.“I believe that the Urhobo nation has done so well in achieving that and we have not had any great challenges apart from the land issue concerning Aladja and Ogbe-Ijaw communities, which is being resolved.”Okowa, who thanked the UPU for honouring him with the title of Ochuko Ru Urhobo (Helper to Urhobo Nation), stressed that it was important for Delta people to be well informed about government activities.“That is why you will find that in the course of time, we have been going to Town Hall meetings with our people in various local governments areas, holding stakeholder’s meetings and we have realised that it is something we need to continue.“This is because, the interactive sessions with our people have helped us to build greater confidence and partnerships and I will continue to urge other government functionaries to try to cascade the meetings to the wards and community levels to build greater confidence and partnership between government and the people,” he said.Speaking, Taiga said the visit was to thank the governor for the achievements recorded by his administration in Urhoboland.While listing some of the development projects executed by the Okowa administration in Delta Central Senatorial District, he said it was resolved that they conferred the Ochuko Ru Urhobo title on him.