Onokpite Urges Delta Youths To Take Their Destiny By Their Own Hands

LAGOS MAY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The President of Ogbe Political Change (OPC), King Emmanuel Ufuoma Onokpite has appealed to youths of Delta State to create a value system base on raising hope for the state by taking their destiny on their own hands.

He equally advised them to shun any attempt of being used by politicians whom he described as old brigades that are out to destroy their future.

Onokpite who gave the advise while addressing Delta youths in Asaba, Delta state recently said the youths need to extol virtues of hard work, honesty, punctuality, self control, insatiable quest for knowledge and love in order to take over control of political leadership of Delta State.

He, however, enjoined them to stay clear of vices like dishonesty, laziness and lawlessness if they want to see progress in the state.

Ufuoma Onokpite whose elder brother and Former Delta State Governorship candidate, Chief Ogbe Onokpite was murdered in circumstantial manner in Warri, advised Delta youths to stop running after old brigade politicians that are only interested in using them as thugs and ballot boxes snatchers, while their children are attending the best schools in overseas.

“The old brigade politicians did not have any future for you. They are only interested in using you to achieve their dastardly ambition after which they will dump you. So shine your eyes,” he advised

He maintained that giving the right combination of motivation, ideas and opportunities, Delta youths are more than able to establish productive and creative businesses that would enable them to take over the political control of the state.

“Engaging in entrepreneurship lifts young people from being “job seekers” to “job creators,” political thugs to political leaders and also from social dependence to self sufficiency. Many self-employed youth also contribute to the upkeep of their family. Being self determine and being entrepreneur is a major avenue to increasing the rate of economic growth and creation of job opportunities in the state,” Onokpite disclosed.

He noted that the influx and encouragement of youths into ventures will definitely help salvage the wasting economy in the state and equally put the youths in the forefront of political leadership of the state.

Onokpite advised the youths beware of old brigade politicians like Chief James Ibori, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Chief Emerhor O’tega, Chief Ighoyota Amori, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, Victor Ochei and Hon Evlyn Oboro among others.

He alleged that the youths of Delta State are suffering today because of the mismanagement of Delta State buoyant resources by the aforementioned politicians who are still insisting on hanging on to power at the expense of the suffering masses of the state