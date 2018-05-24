Taiga Visits Okowa, Decries Short-Changing Of Urhobos In DESOPADEC (PHOTOS)

Share This





















Related

In his address during a courtesy visit of National Officers of UPU to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at Government House, Asaba, Olorogun Moses Taiga noted that the last review of the Quantum production of Oil in the State was done in 2008.“Contrary to the Law establishing the Commission, for some years now, the verification/review of Oil and Gas Production figures (Quantum production of Oil) in the State is not carried out annually. This is grossly to Urhobo disadvantage,” the UPU PG said.Olorogun Taiga, who was accompanied on the visit by all members of UPU National Executive, as well as National Officers of the Ewheya R’Urhobo (UPU Women Wing), while stating that ‘it is beyond doubt that Urhobo produces more oil in the State,” declared that since the establishment of DESOPADEC, it has not been established that any other ethnic nationality in the State ‘produces more oil than the Urhobo Nation. “So why then the unfair treatment? Quantum production must be reviewed to determine oil production quota of each ethnic nationalities. We call on the Governor to review the Quantum, and henceforth annually,” the UPU helmsman called.The UPU also expressed dissatisfaction with the exclusion of the Urhobo Ethnic Nationality in the disbursement of DESOPADEC’s monthly payment of N100m to Oil Producing ethnic nationalities in the three Senatorial Districts, as well as the exclusion of Urhobo in funds for Pipelines Security, “in spite of the many oil pipelines crisscrossing Urhobo Land.”Taiga explained that when what other ethnic nationalities that occupy Delta South Senatorial District receives from DESOPADEC is summed up, what is arrived at is a figure far and above that of Urhobo, who are sole occupiers of Delta Central Senatorial District, with its eight LGAs.Earlier, the President-General thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his presence at the 2017 Annual Urhobo National Day Conference as Guest of Honour, “and for launching the Urhobo Language Curriculum for Primary and Secondary Schools.”