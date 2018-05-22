2019: Urhobo Leaders, Youths Back Charles Obule For Senate

Share This























LAGOS MAY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-As the 2019 general election approaches, Urhobo leaders and youths in Delta state have thrown their weight behind Urhobo philantropist and 2019 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial aspirant in Delta Central Senatorial District, Chief (Barr) Charles Ufuoma Obule.

The leaders and youths under the aegis of Urhobo Renaissance Watch (URW) said after critically study of all those aspiring for the position, they have come to a conclusion that Obule has a great edge above other contestants in the race because of his experience, humility and philanthropic spirit, adding that he was already delivering dividends of democracy in Urhobo land in private capacity to the admiration of all.

Calling on Urhobos to rally support for Obule in his bid to occupy the Red Chamber in 2019, President of Urhobo Renaissance Watch, Chief Onovughe Adagharagba in a statement made available to Urhobotoday.com said, “Obule is humility epitomized. With all his wealth he is not carried away but always determined to serve the people. We are lucky to have him in the race, so we are giving Obule our total support.”

Adagharagba who said Urhobos had lost a lot of opportunity in the past as a result of poor and inefficient representation at the Senate pointed out that Charles Obule is the most viable and credible candidate who can take the Urhobos of Delta central from the political wilderness to the promise land.

He stated that other contestants in the Senatorial race have been tested either in the senate, House of Representative or other administrative positions but could not performed, stressing that Obule with his business and legal experience would perform better,

“Chief Charles Obule is a man with the midas touch, a lawyer of international repute, a businessman, extraordinary, administrator, philanthropist and humanitarian interventionist and uncommon success in his businesses endeavors. Obule for senate is God’s project. It is also our project. We will run with him to victory,” he affirmed.