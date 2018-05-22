Ughelli Pastor Allegedly Beat Sick Man To Death During Deliverance

Share This





















The 55-Year-old prophet was alleged to have chained to a coconut tree and beat a 30-year-old sick Monday Edjedjere to death in the course of spiritual healing.The incident occurred in Urhuvbu’s church premises at Evwreni, on April 2.Our source revealed that Urovbu had placed the deceased on seven days dry fast, adding that to compound the condition of an already sick man, Edjedjere was chained to a coconut tree at the back of the church during the duration of the dry fast.The deceased was constantly beaten till he became too weak and gave up the ghost. The deceased’s brother, Michael Edjedjere reported the case at Ughelli Police Station following which policemen arrested Urovbu.While narrating what happened, the suspect, said: “I put the deceased on seven days dry fast. He started proving stubborn and broke the church plastic chairs.“As a result, my pastors joined me and we chained him to a tree at the back of the church. The injuries on his body were sustained while flogging him with holy water cane so that he can be healed.”