Mace Theft:Omo-Agege Appears Before Investigative Panel, Refuses To Answer Questions

The Senator on Tuesday appeared before the committee to answer questions about the recent invasion by alleged hoodlums which occurred recently at the National Assembly.During today’s investigation, the Senator representing Delta Central senatorial district in Delta State insisted that he cannot answer questions from the committee because the matter is in court and discussing it will amount to subjudice.Before the invasion of the Senate Chambers, the lawmaker was suspended for 90 legislative after accusing his colleagues of working against President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election plans in 2019.The Senator made the accusation after his colleagues adopted the amendment to section 25 of Electoral Act outlining a change in the sequence of elections.