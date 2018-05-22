1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Tue, May 22nd, 2018

Suspected Assassins Kill Delta Businessman


LAGOS MAY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-A 47-year-old businessman, Christopher Utulu has been murdered by suspected assassins in Ogwashi Uku community, near Asaba, Delta State.
It was gathered that Chris, as he was fondly called by his business associates, was allegedly killed on Monday night by his assailants few metres to his house after a prolonged shouting match
Tthe police spokesman, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, who confirmed the incident said “the victim was killed by suspected assassins few metres to his house at about 9pm after a prolonged shouting match, he was shot in the chest and died on the spot. We are investigating the gruesome murder, no arrest has been made yet; we will do our best to bring to book the culprits.”
The victim’s wife, Mrs,Val Utulu said “My husband was killed because of the money he got from their meeting; one of the members had threatened to kill him for inexplicable differences two weeks before this incident, we reported to the police but there was no result, the man is very Influential, the police did not arrest him.
“I heard a shouting match in the night, I did not know it was my husband, I waited till 11pm he did not come home, I called his GSM, it was switched off, and I shouted for help before I met him in a pool of blood, the assassins ran away in their car.”
Sources said that the victim was shot severally on chest after his sole efforts to overpower his assailants failed to produce good result

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP