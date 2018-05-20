Urhobo Leaders Urged To Encourage Development Of Urhobo Youths

Share This























By Young Erhiurhoro

LAGOS MAY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Discussants at a debate organized by the Urhobo Historical Society (UHS) have appealed to Urhobo leaders to encourage the development of Urhobo youths in order for them to realize their potentials.

The discussants made the appeal in a debate titled, “Whither Are Urhobo Youths Headed?” during the Urhobo Historical Society’s 11th conference held between, May 17th to 20th, 2018 at the Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun, Delta state, Nigeria.

Speaking during the event, a business tycoon, Mr. Goodie Ibru urged Urhobo leaders to create a pool of fund to realize the dream of the potentials of Urhobo youths, adding that in such fund, youths with good projects would be assisted to realize their dreams.

A renowned academician and a former Chief of staff, government house, Asaba, Delta state, Professor G. G. Darah appealed to Urhobo elders, entrepreneurs, politicians and well placed Urhobo sons and daughters both at home and the diaspora to encourage Urhobo youths especially those that are enterprising and industrious to achieve their dreams in lives and also to develop their natural and acquired potentials.

According to him,”As it’s now, globalization has taken over the world including the Urhobo nation. This is why those things we used to do in our time as children or youths are not done in this modern world. Technology has changed so many things including the behavior and characters of our youths.

“This has driven some to bad side and others to good side. However, the point I want to make here is that, those of our youths that are enterprising and industrious, should be encouraged by those of us who are in positions to help.

“The same way we can also encourage the bad ones to turn a new leaf. Also, Urhobo youths should be encouraged on agriculture especially in oil palm production. We must direct their attention from crude oil and gas to the production of palm oil.”

Others who spoke in this section were of the view that peer pressure, wrong use of the internet and laziness among others were the contributing factors for the poor attitudinal and behavioural changes among the Urhobo youths in modern times.

They therefore called on the Nigerian government to give more attention to youth development across the country especially the Urhobo youths of the Niger Delta region.

Some of the youths who spoke at the event lamented that Urhobo leaders have not done well in the area of assisting Urhobo youths in developing their potentials. Those who have projects and in need of assistant claimed that those Urhobo leaders they ran to for assistant turned them down, adding that in most cases it is the Igbo man that assisted them in funding their projects. They consequently appealed to Urhobo wealthy men to have a change of mind in term of assisting Urhobo youths.

Speaking to newsmen at the end of the panel discussion, the President of the Urhobo Historical Society, Professor Peter Palmer Ekeh advised Urhobo youths to always channel their energies to do better things that would promote their lives and also promote the name of the Urhobo people. He equally advised Urhobo leaders to create various networks for the development of Urhobo youths.

Ekeh at the end, solicited for support to enable UHS achieve its mission and core objectives saying, “UHS is formed to promote Urhobo culture and history through conferences like this one, publications and seminars. All these projects are capital intensive.

At this point in time, I thank all those that are giving us financial and intellectual support to organize these programmes without hiccups.” This year’s conference of the Urhobo Historical Society (UHS) was attended by who is who in Urhobo land and people from other neighbouring ethnic groups.