Oyegun Abort Delta APC Congress

Share This























LAGOS MAY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Olugbenga Obadara billed to chair State Congress Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday in Delta State has been suddenly withdrawn by the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

The committee was earlier inaugurated in Abuja on Thursday to conduct the Delta State APC State Congress on Saturday by the APC National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso on behalf of Odigie-Oyegun.

Members of the Obadara-led committee were already reportedly about boarding a flight to Delta State when the swift message of withdrawal reached them.

Information gleaned from BigPen Online said the decision was taken by Oyegun based on directives from Minister of Transport, Mr Rotimi Amaechi.

Amaechi was alleged to have spotted Obadara as a core loyalist of the APC National Leader, Senator Bola Tinubu and former Edo State governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who’ll likely be influenced by the association that could jeopardise the second tenure chances of Chief Oyegun

According to the online medium, Delta State APC leader, Chief O’tege Emerhor who belongs to the Oyegun bloc, allegedly notified Amaechi that the Obadara-led committee deployed to the state for Saturday’s State Congress would do to the bidding of Tinubu and Oshiomhole.

It was also reported that Emerhor had appeared to show support for Oshiomhole after President Muhammadu Buhari publicly declared his preference for him, but was alleged, surreptitiously working against the former comrade governor with the backing of Amaechi.

Tribuneonline learnt that Chief Emerhor had to influence the immediate change of the committee originally sent to Delta State has been unable to compromise members of the committee before their inauguration on Thursday.

BigPen Online quoted an APC source from the national headquarters as saying: “Emerhor, in connivance with Oyegun has withdrawn the people who were supposed to come to Delta State to conduct the State Congress because they feel their interest will not be protected.

“They believe the people will favour the camp of APC National Leader, Ahmed Bola Tinubu and former Edo State governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in the state Congress for Delta State.

“You remember during the inauguration of the committees in Abuja, Izunaso said the State Congress Committees are expected to hold meetings with stakeholders in the respective states on Friday before Saturday’s nationwide Congresses to elect State executive committee which includes the traditional 17-member State Working Committees but as we talk the committee for Delta state has been withdrawn.

“This development is what is delaying their arrival for the tomorrow Congress.

“Meanwhile, the same Emerhor was praising Oshiomhole in the newspaper the other day that his coming would enable APC to capture Delta state, but he is seriously working against him secretly because he enjoys the backing of Amaechi.”

It will be recalled APC in Delta State has been polarised along two factions one led by Chief Emerhor and the other, Chief Great Ogboru/Ovie Omo-Agege and these two tendencies, as Emerhor would want it called, had been on each other’s throats since the commencement of Congresses on May 5 over who controls the structure of the party in the state ahead of 2019.

Chief Emerhor-led faction is believed to be enjoying the backing of incumbent Chief Odigie-Oyegun and Minister of Transport, Mr Amaechi and others, while the Senator Omo-Agege and Ogboru bloc is believed to enjoy the support of Tinubu and Buhari