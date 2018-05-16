Omo-Agege Resumes Plenary Wednesday Morning

Share This





















The lawmaker who earlier promised to resume on Tuesday for legislative proceedings did not resume after the Senate had said on Monday that it will allow him to resume in accordance with the court rulings.But the Senate Spokesman Aliyu Abdullahi said in a press statement that the upper chamber has filed an appeal against the court judgment and a motion for stay of execution of the judgement at the court of appeal.The Senate had suspended Senator Omo-Agege for six months over remarks he made alleging that the upper chamber had sinister motives in the ongoing amendment of the 2010 electoral act.Upon his resumption, he is expected to face the Senate committee investigating the invasion of the National Assembly and theft of the Senate Mace later today.The committee has also summoned Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Senator Ali Ndume over their roles in the invasion of the National Assembly and theft of the Senate Mace.The Senate is now in a closed-door session.