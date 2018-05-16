Forthright MD, Akintoye, Two Others Remanded In Prison Over Alleged N120m Land Scam

Share This





















Related

Others remanded in prison custody alongside Akintoye, are Samuel Okeke and Ifeanyi Ndigwe, they will remain in prison custody pending the time, the court will hear and determine their bail applicationsThe defendants were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) today.The businessmen ; Okeke, Akintoye and Ndigwe were docked alongside their companies, Samadores Ltd, Aqua Rock Real Estate and Investment Ltd, Forthright Properties Ltd and Iccon Communications Ltd. on a 16- count charge bordering on stealing and fraud.In the charge, name of Okeke and his two companies ,Samadores Ltd and Aqua Rock Real Estate and Investment Ltd reflected in count 1 to 12 , Akintoye and his company, Forthright Properties Ltd , only reflected in count 12 while, Ndigwe and and his company; Iccon Communications Ltd appeared in count 13 to 16.Count 12 of the charge reads: Samuel Okeke, Isaac Akintoye, Samadores Ltd, Aqua Rock Real Estate and Investment Ltd and Forthright Properties Ltd sometime in the year 2013, conspired amongst yourselves to dishonestly to convert an aggregate sum of N650, 400, 000 being purported payment for sales of 38 plots of land at Gan-un Riverside Park Residential Scheme at the rate of N1, 800, 000 per plot with intent to permanently deprived One Obinna Obienu, IT World Nigeria Limited of their special interest in the property ”The prosecutor, Muhammed Bashir ,told the court that the offences committed by the defendants are contrary to Section 285 (1) of the Criminal laws of Lagos State and Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006″.When the court’s registrar read the charge to the defendants, they pleaded not guiltyAnd after not guilty plea of the defendants, EFCC ‘s counsel asked the court for trial date but the defendants’ counsel swiftly stood up to inform the court on their pending applications for bail.The prosecutor told the court that the applications for bail filed by the defendants were ripe for hearing due to the time it was filed and served, said he needed time to reply.However, Justice Dada has fixed May 22, for hearing of the bail applications of the defendants. The court ordered that the defendants should be remanded in prison custody pending the hearing and determination of their bail applicationsThe judge also fixed June 6, for the commencement of trials.