2019: Ex-Super Eagles Star, Edema Fuludu Declares For Delta House Of Assembly

Edema Fuludu who spoke to newsmen on his political ambition shortly after the monthly meeting of the Agbarha Warri League where he declared his intention at Igbudu last weekend explained that he was into the contest to better the lots of the people of the constituency.He promised to attract developments to the area just as he expressed happiness that he has the full support of the foremost Agbarha socio/cultural club, Agbarha (Warri) League and indeed the support of the people of the constituency.He said that he as a grass root person with sound educational background, he was in a better position to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people, saying that he was a sellable candidate for the Delta State ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and solicited for the support of party members for his political ambition.Most members of the Agbarha Warri league who spoke to the press at the event commended Edema Fuludu, who is the incumbent Vice Chairman of Delta State Football Association for declaring his interest for the contest as they pledged their support for him.