Police Recover Decompose Corpse Of Kidnapped Ex-Delta Lawmaker

LAGOS MAY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The decomposing corpse of a former councilor in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr Onoakpoma Onose, was over the weekend recovered at a rubber plantation in Okurekpo community in the locality.

The former Councilor was kidnapped by a gang of gunmen on April 6 during a robbery operation along the Eku-Abraka road while heading to Abraka.

The kidnappers were alleged to have shot him dead after collecting a ransom of N500,000 from his family.

Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the state police command who recovered the corpse deposited it at the Eku Baptist Hospital.

Public Relations Office of the Command DSP Andrew Aniamaka, who confirmed the incident in Asaba on Sunday, said the corpse was found last Friday, May 10, adding that three suspects identified as Oghenero, Lucky and Moses, were earlier arrested on May 2 in connection with the abduction.

“One of the suspects led our men to a village in the area where the remains of the ex-lawmaker was buried. Coincidentally, two of the suspects are from the same village the deceased was buried. Efforts are on to arrest other fleeing members of the gang,” he stated.

Confirming the exhuming of the victim, one of his cousins who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “We were told from the confession of the kidnappers that he (Onose) was trying to escape while in custody when they opened fire on him leading to his death.”