Delta: Rampaging Cultists Kill 3 Farmers, Injure 21 In Asaba

LAGOS MAY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Rampaging cultists terrorizing Cable Point of Asaba and its environs in Delta State have allegedly killed three farmers in the area, and injured twenty-one others in a renewed clash on Friday night.

Mr. Nnamdi Chukwuede, Chairman of Asaba Community Vigilante who spoke to DAILY POST in Asaba, confirmed that the three farmers were shot dead during a rival cult war, while twenty-one others within the area sustained severe injuries, and are presently being treated in a private hospital in Asaba.

He said: “the corpses were deposited at the private hospital mortuary, while efforts were being geared to arrest the perpetrators.

“The victims were killed in a shot out during the cult rival war in the area, we have been doing our best, but it seems the cult groups are increasing by day”.

Investigation revealed that cult related clashes had in the past three years increased in Asaba, Ibusa, Okpanam and its environs with no fewer than forty-three persons killed.

The Police Spokesman in the State, DSP Andrew Aniamaka told DAILY POST that “the identities of the suspects have been unmasked; we are on their trace, we will not relent until they are brought to book”.

Also, the Police Operatives in Ugborikoko community, near Effurun, have arrested three suspected armed robbers in the area, and recovered three locally made guns from them.

The State Police Commissioner, Mr. Mohammad Mustafa who spoke to DAILY POST said: “the police detectives at the Effurun Police Division acted on a tip-off, and swooped on the suspects while they were robbing a prominent business woman, Mrs. Stella Obeh in the area at gun point”.

He warned members of the public against the use of private security guards, adding many of them leaked information to robbers.