Lady Goes Mad, Strips Naked In Sapele After Outing With ‘Sugar Daddy’

LAGOS MAY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An unidentified lady in Ikenegbu area of Sapele area of Delta State allegedly lost her sanity shortly after she returned from an outing with a man suspected to be her sugar daddy. The incident according to sources happened penultimate Friday.

The Nation learnt that the said ‘sugar daddy’ had dropped her by the roadside near Kilimanjaro eatery and zoomed off in a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV). The lady was said to have started talking incoherently and stripped herself naked. Bystanders were said to have covered her with a cloth, while she was later taken by her family members to a church for spiritual healing. A source said: ” She is a popular face and one of the beautiful ladies around but no one knows her name.

She was dropped off around 9 pm by a man in a jeep (SUV) and she became incoherent in her speech. ‘’Before we knew it, she started stripping herself to the point of that she almost became naked and ran around the community. People later took pity on her and clothe her before her relations rushed to the scene and took her away. We learnt that she was taken to a church for healing and that she is getting better now.”