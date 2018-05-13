Urhobo Royal Fathers, Prominent Leaders To Storm 2018 Urhobo Historical Society Conference

Share This























LAGOS MAY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Urhobo Royal fathers, prominent Urhobo leaders are expected to grace the 2018 Urhobo Historical Society Conference (UHS) holding in Delta State between, May 18 and 20, 2018.

The conference opening ceremony will start on May 18th, 2018 with the launch of UHS fund.

The Chairman of the occasion is HRM (Dr.) Johnson Enemuadia Yovwino, Duku II JP, King of Effurun-Otor, Assistant Chairman is Chief Barrister Charles Ufuoma Obule, Chief Guest of Honour is Olorogun Moses Taiga, President General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), Special Guest of Honour is General Osio Obada (rtd.) and Guest of Honour is Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

A statement made available to Urhobotoday.com disclosed that there will be installation of UHS’s Patrons on the same day.

Those to be install as UHS patrons are Ohworode of Olomu, Orodje of Okpe, Ovie of Umiaghwa-Avwraka, Chief Senator David O. Dafinone and Olorogun Moses Oghenerume Taiga.

Another event line up for the same day is a symposium titled, “Our Ancestors Served Urhobo Progress Union and the Urhobo People.” A Panel of Descendants of Pioneers of Urhobo Progress Union, chaired by Chief Johnson Barovbe are expected to discuss the topic.

The panel will equally debate on a topic titled, “Should Urhobo People Switch to Burial Grounds or Should We Continue to Bury Our Dead in Living Homes?” and “Should Urhobo Married Women Have the Choice to Be Buried in Their Husbands’ Homesteads?”

The venue of the event is Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Conference Centre, Effurun, Delta State.

On the same Saturday, May 19, 2018, 9:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m. a panel will discuss on a topic centered on “Should Male and Female Children Have Equal Ownership Rights to the Inheritance of their Parents’ Properties and Estates in Violation of Urhobo Culture?” The second topic is “Whither Are Urhobo Youth Headed?”

On Sunday, May 20, 2018, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Urhobo Historical Society will organize a thanksgiving Day and Festival of ?ghwoghwa Heritage

Olorogun Moses Taiga, President General of UPU will go on tour of ?ghwoghwa territories which include Orogun, Agbarha, Ughelli, and Ogor where he is expected to lay wreaths at the grave sites of Urhobo heroes Chief WanoghoAfujunenyan, Chief Demas Akpore, Hon. Chief Justice James Omo-Agege at Orogun, King Owhe of Agbarha, Chief IghravbeAfonughe, Chief OserohwovoAvbemorhe, Olorogun Michael Ibru, Olorogun Senator Felix Ibru at Agbarha, IrivwinR’Ivie Ughelli, Chief Governor Uloho, Chief Deacon G. O. Onosode at Ughelli and HRM OnajiteIgere Adjara III, Prince Oro Uwague, Chief John OghenekohwoAkata, Rev and Canon (Chief) D. U. A. Eferakeya at Ogor.

After a thanks giving service on the same day, Urhobo service awards would be bestowed on Chief Mukoro Mowoe, Agbotanren Udi, M. G. Ejaif, David Dafinone, Michael Ibru and Ighrakpata Urhobo Language.

The event will end with the Launch of Urhobo Women Wall Almanac. The venue of the event is Ogor Technical College, Otor-Ogor.