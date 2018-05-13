Uduaghan, Other VIPs Storm Delta Decides Chairman’s Wedding In Agbor (PHOTOS)
LAGOS MAY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Agbor was agog on the 21st of April as the former governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan attended the wedding ceremony of Mr. Agboje Egbonimali Shadrack, the chairman of Delta Decides and his heartthrob, Augustine Stella Eki.
The House of Assembly member representing Ika Northeast, Hon Anthony Elekeokwuri, the founder of Anioma Voice, comrade Akamesike Emmanuel Okonne, Chief Jude Ugbekile, Ika Village Square chairman and notable politicians were also in attendance.
The event took place at Life in Christ Gospel Ministry while the reception was at Shalom Christian Complex.