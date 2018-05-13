1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Sun, May 13th, 2018

Uduaghan, Other VIPs Storm Delta Decides Chairman’s Wedding In Agbor (PHOTOS)

Former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan cutting the wedding cake with the coule


LAGOS MAY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Agbor was agog on the 21st of April as the former governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan attended the wedding ceremony of Mr. Agboje Egbonimali Shadrack, the chairman of Delta Decides and his heartthrob, Augustine Stella Eki.

The House of Assembly member representing Ika Northeast, Hon Anthony Elekeokwuri, the founder of Anioma Voice, comrade Akamesike Emmanuel Okonne, Chief Jude Ugbekile, Ika Village Square chairman and notable politicians were also in attendance.

The event took place at Life in Christ Gospel Ministry while the reception was at Shalom Christian Complex.

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP