Urhobo Comedian, I Go Dye Builds Hospial In Ovu Community

LAGOS MAY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Hotshot comedian, I Go Dye, who has become renowned for his social activism and commentaries on national matters has given the political elites food for thought by showing that action speaks louder than words as he has built a heathcare centre in his community of Ovu, Delta State.

The humour merchant, born Francis Agoda took to his Instagram page to share the picture of what looks like a state-of-the-art building meant to serve as healthcare hospital for the people of Ovu, in Delta State and environs.

“The challenges facing most people across Nigeria is the same, irrespective of our religious,political and ethnic backgrounds; in line with the United Nations Goal 3 ,I have commenced the building of an health care hospital in my community. We can make life more beautiful than we met it,” he writes to accompany the picture of the hospital he posted.

While speaking with Potpourri after the post, the comedian averred that he was only fulfilling a promise he made and also fulfilling goal number three of the United Nations Millennium Development Goal of which he is an ambassador.

“ It is the Lord’s doing. God started it and He would complete it in due time. If everyone of us can contribute our own quota to uplift the people of the world and promote peace, the world would be a wonderful place to live. We can make life more beautiful than we met it,” he quipped.

Being described as one of the funniest men alive, I Go Dye sees nothing funny in suffering and poverty. He has taken on governments and institutions, challenging them to do all in their powers to eradicate sufferings and promote peace. I Go Dye has never been equivocal in his fight for the emancipation of the Nigerian youths, his many commentaries in this regard is fast becoming popular to the public acclaim.

Recently, he questioned former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s sincerity in using the Nigerian youths as the motive force to drive his campaign programme in a bid to gun for the presidential seat in the 2019 elections. Apart from being United Nations Millennium Development Goal Ambassador, United Nations World Habitat Ambassador, 2017 African Child Prize winner or being listed 100 Most Influential Persons in Africa by Global Icons and 100 Most influential Deltans, he has many other local feathers to his cap.

