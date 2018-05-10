APC NWC Fires Delta Election Panel Chairman For Announcing Controversial Ward Result

Share This























LAGOS MAY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, sacked the Chairman of the Delta State LGA and Ward Congress Committee, Mr Sani Dododo.

Dododo was sacked for announcing the controversial results from the last Saturday APC ward congresses that held across the state.

He had on Monday announced the results of the ward congress in the state without following the approved party guidelines and without the knowledge and input of other members of the congress committee.

The NWC announced that Dododo has been replaced by Hon. Emmanuel Chindah who has been given the responsibility to conduct the LGA congresses in the state on Saturday as well as other duties as stipulated by the party guidelines.