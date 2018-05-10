Delta To Evaluate Civil Service Rules

Share This





















Related

Speaking on Wednesday while on a monitoring visit to the Directorate of Government and Protocol with members of the Commission, Dame Okwuofu said that there was a need to review the rules and regulations governing the civil service to bring it in line with today’s digital world and improve productivity.According to her, “We are reviewing the 1978 Public Service Rules and Regulations because the rules we are following today were published in 1978, and we have just set up a committee that will look into it and review it,’ before this decision was made we (the commission) sent out letters to various MDAs for their contribution because in earnest they are the ones that will obey the new rules and regulations so we will be bringing it to a digital age because the old rules are obsolete.”She appreciated the Permanent Secretary (PS) Government House and Protocol, Mr. Eddy Ogidi-Gbegbaje for his leadership acumen and the directorate’s contributions to the Review Committee, asserting: “The best input we got was from this directorate, we are happy to visit government house on this our monitoring exercise because of the good leadership we have here. l urge you to see your PS as a model, we know that you will continue to impact positively on the system.”The Chairman explained that their visit was to interact with civil servants on the innovation introduced in the Commission for effective and efficient service delivery, assuring them of prompt promotion as at when due but charged them to ensure that they do the needful by regularly filling their Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER) and other documents that would be used in accessing them for promotion.While condemning the attitude of some civil servants in refusing posting, she stressed that the commission was preparing a digital database for civil servants which would help determine seniority of officers for promotion, conversion and secondment among others and condemned alteration of record of service by workers.In a brief welcome address, Mr Ogidi-gbegbaje, commended the commission for the monitoring exercise stating that it would help the staff to gain more ideas and knowledge on what is expected of them by the commission for greater productivity.He appreciated the commission for the changes introduced to have a digital and effective civil service “we pray that you will be able to achieve the goals you have set for yourselves to improve on the state civil service.”