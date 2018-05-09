Tragedy: Urhobo Illustrious Son, Ese Okobia Killed By Hiit And Run Vehicle

Share This





















Urhobotoday.com learnt that Dr Ese Okobia was driving back home last night around Lekki area when his car suddenly developed fault very close to his residence. After pushing the car to a safe position, he decided to cross to the other side of the road so as to take a walk home when an accelerator crazy driver from no where knocked him down and sped off.Our source revealed that Dr Ese’s body fell by the side of the road and was still breathing but help did not come on time, adding that it was after a while that a good Samaritan who saw him, took his phone and called his wife and before they could rush him to St Nickolas Hospital, he died on the way.If the w driver of the vehicle had stopped at that instance and rushed him to the hospital, may be he would have still been alive today.Dr Ese Okobia’s death is a big loss to his father and mother who are both professors, the entire OKOBIA Family, Atamu Social Club which he belongs, UPYA Family and to the entire Urhobo Nation