Stolen Mace: Omo-Agege May Face Expulsion As Senate Inaugurates Panel

Sources hinted that the conclusion of the work of the probe panel might see to the expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege from the 8th Senate.It would be recalled that Senate’s spokesman, Senator Abdullahi Sabi, had in statement indicted Omo-Agege over the stolen mace and invasion of the chamber.In his inauguration address, Saraki alleged that those who attacked the Senate on April 18, 2018 were led by a serving senator.He said: “The events of the 18th of April, 2018, will go down as one of the darkest days of our democracy. The precincts of the National Assembly is not just a place where the National Assembly meets, it is the symbol of our liberty and freedom from autocracy and the base of our democracy.However, our source reliably gathered that the inauguration is just a formality as the Senate leadership has concluded plans to expel Omo-Agege from the 8th Senate.The Senate had on April 12, 2018 suspended Omo-Agege for 90 legislative days for dragging the chamber to court over the amendment to the Electoral Act 2010, which seeks to reshuffle the sequence of polls during a general election.