Senate Race: I’ll Defeat Emmanuel Uduaghan, James Manager- Diden

Share This





















Related

Diden, popularly known as Ejele, who stated this on Monday while addressing newsmen in his residence in Koko, Warri North Local Government Area of Delta state reiterated that he is confident of defeating the duo because delegates election do not understand the ethnic nationality one comes from.“Let me start this way, delegate election doesn’t understand tribe. And I can use the former governor to illustrate it. When former Delta State governor Dr Emmanuel wanted to contest as governor, there was rumour everywhere that there is nowhere a micro minus can become a governor but because delegates doesn’t understand tribe he went into the field with the micros plus and they were all defeated,” he recalled.When asked about his chances, he likened the contest between him and the two leading opponents – Emmanuel Uduaghan and James Manager to the situation of the football contest between Brazil, Argentina and Nigeria respectively which was won by Nigeria, saying that the David and Goliath battle will play out for him.“In this race you can see them as Brazil, you can see them as Argentina but remember Nigeria defeated Brazil. So also in the Bible, Goliath was trained and fortified, but David who never got any training went into the battle and defeated him,” he said.Urging Uduaghan and Manager to support him in his senatorial bid, Ejele, said he had given Uduaghan and Manager unflinching support in the past and it was time for the duo to carry his hand and allow him have the Delta South Senatorial District without much challenge.“I supported James Manager four times to become a senator free of charge without collecting a dime from him. I supported Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan from the position of Commissioner to SSG and to Governor. Is it not befitting for them to support me only once?. In this case two of them are Aaron, I’m the Moses. They should carry my hand up,” he stated.According to him, getting the Senate ticket under the PDP is his final option, adding that he doesn’t have any other option by way of decamping to another party to realise his ambition if he fails to clinch the PDP ticket.“I don’t have option ‘B’ in this race. I don’t have plan ‘B’. We know those who have plan ‘B’ and option ‘B’. The Senate is my final option. Decamping is not part of the option and I can assure you that the PDP flag is in my hand already, he maintained.Ejele who is currently representing Warri North Constituency in the Delta state House of Assembly, said that he is fully in the race for the Delta South Senatorial District seat under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, declaring, “I am going to run and I will run”.“It has being a rumour but I want to make it clear to you today that I want to run for the seat of Delta South Senatorial District in the senate. I cannot do it alone especially when I have friends like you in the media. There is a saying that charity begins at home hence am here to brief you,” he stated.Ejele who promised to key into the fundamental policy thrust of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration anchored on the legacy of wealth creation and ‘prosperity for all Deltans if elected as a Senator said he would bring to bear examplary representation and leadership if given the mandate.He pointed out that he intend to offer strategic representation which would lift the state to a higher level of advancement and development.