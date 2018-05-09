Okowa Commended For Conducting Successful Ekiti PDP Governorship Primaries

Share This





















Okowa who is the Chairman of the Primary election committee announced the winner on Tuesday after a keen contest.Delta state PDP says good product always sells itself and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has consistently proved that he is indeed a good product in the PDP family.The party said Okowa had proven himself in two national assignment when he first midwived it’s non elective national convention and the national elective congress in December 2017.State Publicity Secretary of the party, Ifeanyi Michael Osuoza said that despite the challenges which greeted the conduct of the election, the governor was able to bring the situation under control and conduct their governorship election primaries.The party noted that despite attempt to scuttle and disrupt the exercise, the Governor personally supervised the accreditation for the close to 2,000 delegates cutting across 177 wards, who were eligible to participate in the PDP primaries.The statement said that as a responsible political party, the PDP in Delta State is very satisfied with the process of the Ekiti Governorship Primaries, which was credible, free and fair.The party however congratulated Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State for the tremendous support and conducive atmosphere provided for the primaries, which made the job easier for Governor Okowa as Chairman of the election committee.The also noted that the smooth conduct of the primaries would go a long way to further consolidate the friendship and brotherhood which was established from the national convention and continues to exist amongst the PDP Governors, with the fearless and dynamic ‘Osokomole’ as Chairman of our governors forum.