Ward Congress Crisis: Police Seal Delta APC Secretariat

LAGOS MAY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Asaba was on Monday sealed up by officers of the Nigeria police to forestall breakdown of law and order.

The development occurred just while a faction of the party’s leadership was set to announce the results of the last Saturday ward congresses of the party.

The intervention of the security agents is said to have saved the situation from degeneration as the secretariat was promptly padlocked by the police operatives.

As at press time, truckload of policemen were spotted at the gate of the secretariat, monitoring the movements of the party members and passersby to protect the secretariat from been set ablaze.

Alhaji Sanni Dododo, who led APC delegates and party leaders to the congresses for the wards and local councils at the secretariat, escaped death by the whiskers when some members of the party besieged the secretariat.

Trouble started when the faction loyal to the Delta APC Chairman, Prophet Jones Erue; the embattled senator representing Delta Central, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege; and former governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Chief Great Ogboru, got wind of the plot by another faction to mobilise to the secretariat and announce the results.

Dododo, who said he was at the secretariat to announce the results of the last Saturday election, indicated that the problem was not peculiar to the state, saying it normally happens when there are more people vying for the few available positions.

While noting that the election was generally successful and the results to be announced by him authentic, Dododo said any other result from any other person should be ignored.

He hinted that he got wind of plans by another faction to storm the secretariat in order to stall his announcement of the results.

While there were allegations that Erue hijacked electoral materials for Delta Central and other parts of the state during the congress, both Omo-Agege and Ogboru boycotted the congresses.

On his part, however, Erue decried the stealing of about 100 ward result sheets by unknown persons, describing it as a serious crime against the party and an obvious violation of the electoral process.

He accused the Dododo-led committee of not doing enough to get the security agencies to apprehend those behind the act, threatening that maximum punishment will be applied on the perpetrators of the breaches no matter how powerful they are.

“The congress committee must act in the best interest of our great party. We must allow the committee to remain independent in its onerous duties and decision making. Nothing, not even this criminal act, can stop us in Delta,” he said.