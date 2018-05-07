Oboro Slams Omo-Agege Over Poor Representation

Share This





















Related

She stated that Urhobo people has not enjoy the benefits and impact of good representation at the Senate under Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.Oboro, who currently represents Uvwie, Okpe and Sapele federal constituency at the House of Representatives, however submitted that it would not be wrong to say Delta Central Senatorial seat is vacant.Speaking on Sunday when she met some selected online journalists at her campaign office in Effurun, Oboro noted that the people of Delta Central have not felt the impact of the embattled Senator Omo-Agege’s representation at the Hallowed Chamber of the National Assembly.Oboro, who boasted that her senatorial bid was “a done deal”, noted that her intent is to serve her people and ensure they get the dividends of democracy when elected.She said; “The senatorial ambition that I have is a done deal. I am not seeking to be elected, I want to serve my people. At the senate, the Delta Central seat has been vacant. I do not feel the impact of the Delta Central Senator in the NASS.“I do not feel the impact of the Delta Central senator in the senatorial district. I have the passion to serve and to bring dividends of democracy, to advocate and agitate for the Delta Central people.”While admitting that the race to get the ticket of the PDP t the Hallowed Chamber has been tough particularly owing to her gender, she urged leaders of the party and Urhobo people to overwhelmingly support her ambition as it will be beneficial to the people of the area.According to her, “I’m not going to Senate to ‘rule over’ my people but as a servant and as well to go and legislate and bring democratic dividends. I tell them it is a four year term and it is their vote that will take me there and take me back.”Commenting on the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE) Funding Bill, the Honourable member assured that there is no controversy.She explained that having sponsored the bill in the seventh assembly and reintroduced it in the eighth one, it was shocking that Senator Omo-Agege tried to treat it as a fresh bill, one which “predates him”.She however noted that after her petition to leaders of the Red Chamber, his attention was drawn to the fact.