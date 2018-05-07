Recruitment: Police Urge Shortlisted Deltans To Report At Asaba Today

Share This























LAGOS MAY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State police command has enjoined those shortlisted for recruitment to appear before the screening and examination panel today at the police command, Asaba, Delta State today

In a statement signed by police image-maker, Mr Andrew Aniamaka and made available to journalists, the command said the shortlisted applicants should report for the exercise with the original copies of their credentials, guarantors’ forms and other relevant documents.

The statement added that applicants who are yet to receive notification could appear with their relevant credentials/documents and check at the Police State Headquarters, Okpanam Road, Asaba if they have been shortlisted.

The statement read thus: “the Delta State Police Command wishes to inform eligible Deltans, who applied for recruitment into the Nigeria Police force and have received notification from the Police Service Commission, that the physical screening/examination will start from Monday, 7th May 2018 at 8 am at the Cenotaph, Asaba.

“Only shortlisted applicants should report for the exercise with the original copies of their credentials, guarantor’s forms and other relevant documents.

“Applicants are enjoined to comply with this schedule irrespective of date contained in the notification they earlier received to avoid missing out of the exercise.

“However, applicants who have not yet received notification may wish to come along with their relevant credentials/documents and check at the Police State Headquarters, Okpanam Road, Asaba if they are shortlisted.”