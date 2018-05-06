Mace Saga:Ex-Senate President, Wabara Urges NBA To Derobe Omo-Agege

Share This





















Related

He equally appealed to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the people of Delta State to immediately commence the recall processes of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, for allegedly leading thugs into the hallowed chambers of the senate to snatch the mace.The former Senate President, who madethe call at Verbatim Leadership Awards and Lecture 2018, described the incident as a rape on democracy alleging that the ugly incident was aimed at removing the present leadership of the senate.“That was a rape on democracy. I was there at the helm of affairs for almost two years and I am speaking on good authority that it was an invasion on the National Assembly. Anything can happen to me stepping out of here. The leadership of the Senate would have been affected that day because a new Senate President would have been installed that day.“I salute the resilience of the leadership of the Senate. This senator should be recalled immediately. INEC and his people should immediately commence the process of his recall. I urge the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) to start the process of derobing him”, he said, claiming that the senator representing Delta Central had brought shame to the senate.Wabara, who was chairman of the occasion that saw Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, received the Governor of the Year award, while 14 others were recognized for their contributions in their various endeavours, said the mace snatching was rape on democracy that should not be taken with kid gloves.Further, he said the incident clearly exposed security inadequacies at the National Assembly Complex and therefore called for the strengthening of the institution of NASS noting that it was high time NASS police commission was established.“If state governors are thinking about state police, the National Assembly should start thinking about NASS police”, he said in apparent support for the establishment of state police.In respect of the forthcoming 2019 general elections, Wabara urged Nigerians to ensure they register and collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC) to enable them vote in leaders they think have the depth and capacity to lead Nigeria out of the present security mess, poverty and division on the basis of tribe, religion and tongue.“To ensure you vote, go and get your permanent voter’s card. And if you already have, keep it safe and be ready to vote on the day of election. Sitting on the fence will not help this nation.”