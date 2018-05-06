Shock In Sapele As Residents Discover Lady’s Corpse Near Furniture Firm

Share This























LAGOS MAY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Ogorode road in Sapele, Delta State are in shock following the recovery of the corpse of a young lady close to a furniture firm.

Reports have it that a lady, identified as Philomina Oke, was going to Church early in the morning to keep the Church clean when she came across the body of a young lady lying on the ground by the side of the road.

According to reports, the woman, not sure, whether the young woman was still alive, raised an alarm that attracted residents of the area to the scene and when the woman was turned face up it was found out that she was dead and probably must have been dumped at that spot. The Police were later informed and the corpse was removed.

Speaking with residents in the area who pleaded for anonymity, our source gathered that the junction by the company “has become a notorious spot in the area to the end that it is dangerous to walk pass the junction once it is 8.00 pm”.

The police image maker in the state, DSP Andrew Aniamaka who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said “ the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the woman, no arrest has been made, the police have deployed more police men to the area, no cause for alarm”.