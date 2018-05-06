NDLEA Destroys 142 Hectares Of Cannabis Farms, Arrest 142 Persons In Delta

Share This























LAGOS MAY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has destroyed 142 hectares of Cannabis sativa farms in Delta state.

The State Commander of the NDLEA, Mr Chidi Obiefule, who made this known to DAILY POST in Asaba yesterday, said that, “The agency seized 46,634kgs of Cannabis sativa, 2.323kgs of cocaine, 14.4kgs psychotropic substances and 71.1 grammes of heroin between 2014 and 2018”, adding that 142 persons who were arrested in connection with the offence are currently facing trial.

The commander also said that the agency discovered and destroyed in Asaba, in March 2016, a clandestine laboratory allegedly being used for the production of substances suspected to be Methamphetamine.

He said that four Mexicans and five Nigerians suspected to be operating the laboratory were standing trial at the Federal High Court.

Obiefule warned the public against allowing unscrupulous elements to build and operate Methamphetamine laboratory around them.

He said that such laboratory could pose grave danger to the inhabitants of the locality where it was operated.

He explained that the waste products from such laboratory could pollute the source of water supply and the air in such area.

The commander advised the public that it was not safe for them to consume the deadly substance, adding that they should avoid the area where the illegal activity was ongoing.