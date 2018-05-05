Ekpan Erupts As Gunmen Kill Newton’s Step-Son, Efe

Share This





















Our source revealed that in the heat of the ongoing Ekpan community crisis, gunmen alleged to be loyal to two different factions (names withheld) allegedly shot him dead near the residence of Chief Agbofodo.With the ugly incident, the crisis in Ekpan community has been aggravated as gunmen have continued to shoot sporadically in the town.At the the time of filing this report, residents are scampering for safety for fear of not being hit by stray bullets.A community leader who craved anonymity confirmed the report in a chat with Our correspondent.The community leader noted that the matter has.been reported at the Ekpan Police Station just as he condemned the act.The community leader also called on relevant security agents to fish out the perpetrators of the dastard act and bring them to justice.Contacted, the Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer,DSP Andrew Aniamaka did not respond to calls put across to his mobile phone line.