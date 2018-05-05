A Glance @ Ughelli South/ North House Of Rep Aspirant, Omafuaire

Share This





















Related

Young Omafuaire attended Odje Primary School Akperhe-Olomu from 1980-1984 and Azagba Primary School Otor-Owhe from 1984-1986 and bagged his First School leaving certificate. He started his Secondary education at Olomu Secondary School Otorere-Olomu from 1987-1999. His quest and love for science made him to switch to Okpare Grammar School between 1999-1993 where he got his SSCE WAEC with two distinction and five credits.Omafuaire got admitted to the great University of Benin in 1994 as he passed the then difficult JAMB once. He graduated from University of Benin with Second Class honours in Bachelor of Science Business Administration.Omafuaire was posted to Government Secondary School Agila in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State for his one year mandatory National Youth Corp and served merritoriously where he made friends with the great Prof. Moses Ochonu, formerly of University of Michigan.Omafuaire, as a graduate of Businness Administration went into private business practice for sometime but his quest for the emancipation of the underprivileged saw him venturing into Journalism and he went on to become professionalised when he bagged a merit Post Graduate Diploma Certificate from the International Institute of Journalism Abuja.A determined Omafuaire became one of the first young Urhobo journalists to get employment in a national newspaper outfit in Delta State, an area hitherto a preserve of non-indigenes, The Vanguard Newspaper as a Senior Photojournalist.His dexterity saw him becoming, the first to combine news reporting with photo news earning him the position of South-South Photo Editor. Omafuaire, a disciplined and irrepressible vocal journalist has covered the Niger Delta and Eastern region in key and delicate moment when the best hands are needed. He covered tbe militancy crisis risking his life as he was shot by militants and military in several instances in the Southern Ijaw Council Area of Bayelsa and Warri South West Area of Delta State.As a strong voice, Omafuaire became the Financial Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Warri Correspondent Chapel. His strong disciplined and principled nature earned him the name “IYETE” the revered title of the Okumagba of Okere Warri Kingdom.Omafuaire rose to become Secretary of the Union for six years before emerging the Chairman in 2017.Omafuaire, a voracious reader further in his quest to emancipate the downtrodden in 2014 started a career in law when he got admitted to the Delta State University Abraka, Oleh Campus.As a self made man, Omafuaire has fought the course of his people, which endeared him to Kings, great Politicians and captian of industries amongst others.He joined the race to emancipate the underrepresented people of Ughelli and Udu federal constituency seeing the maximum capacity of the occupier of the seat as not good enough as the people need a vibrant, dogged and sagacious young intellectual to bring the pains of the people to the national front burner.Omafuaire having attained popularity with uncountable reports read and shared worldwide seeks no further recognition with just contesting election, but driven by passion and pains of poor representation amidst great suffering of his people.As a tough voice and dogged advocate of good governance, Omafuaire is the round peg for the round hole. Support Omafuaire, the real deal.