Guinness Launches Royal Kingdom Royal Beer In Edo, Delta States (PHOTOS)

As part of the activities to mark the launch and introduction of Royal Kingdom to the people in the region Guinness Leadership Team paid a courtesy visit to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Professor Ejike Joseph Edozien and the Olu of Warri, Ogiamen Ikenwoli II.Speaking during the visits, Mr. Babatunde Savage, Chairman Guinness Nigeria PLC Board Of Directors, said that, “Royal Kingdom is our way of connecting with a community we have been part of for more than a decade – since 1974 when our brewery was built in Benin. We appreciate the strength of character, rich cultural heritage of the great people of both Edo and Delta states.“The birth of this brand stems from our long-standing relationship and progressive involvement in the economic advancement of these states as a corporate citizen. It is to also consummate our appreciation of the sterling characteristics and qualities of the great people of both Edo and Delta states hence, our decision in crafting an indigenous lager which alludes to the rich cultural heritage and great qualities of the people,” he disclosed.Delta State Governor, Senator. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa who welcomed the Guinness team to the Government House annex Warri said, “We are, particularly, proud of a beer like Royal Kingdom. We respect and honour our roots, history, culture and tradition. We urge Guinness to continue to invest in our state and responsible drinking.The Asagba of Asaba who was represented by the traditional prime minister of Asaba Kingdom, Chief Patrick Onyeobi thanked the Guinness team for visiting the palace he said “We are pleased that Guinness Nigeria is uplifting and promoting Delta culture and traditions. We believe that every day is a step forward and by investing in our land they play an active role in pursuing our desired future.”The Olu of Warri, Ogiamen Ikenwoli II who welcomed the Guinness team to his palace said: “I am truly grateful for this honor from Guinness Nigeria. Guinness Nigeria has been a part of us for many years now and we hope that this product will be the first of many other innovations that will help engage our youth and celebrate our culture”.Royal Kingdom lager is a 5% ABV golden beer. It will be available in in 60cl bottle for 200 Naira at a bar near you.The beer is a first of its kind; redefining quality, heritage, culture and royalty for the proud people of Edo and Delta States. It has a refined, crisp and refreshing taste made with pure ingredients for a rich and rewarding experience.The lager is as a result of years of extensive research, and the need to celebrate the indigenous people in the heartbeat of Nigeria with a beer that stands as a symbol of their pride, heritage, communal life and kingdom.In the coming weeks, Royal Kingdom will be hosting activations across Benin and Delta states to provide platforms of consumers to experience and celebrate culture.