Omafuaire: My Mission Is Above Empowering Youths With ‘Keke Napep’ Or ‘Okada’

Share This





















Related

By Ibebe Rufus Akpobome, Ughelli-According to him, there are better ways of empowering people than giving them Okada and Keke which he feels would fizzle away with time.Speaking to Urhobotoday.com, Omafuaire explained that giving an Okada or Keke to a man is not empowerment because it is not something that would provide food for him and his family forever.His words, “If you want to empower people, you give them something that can provide a source of livelihood for them and their family forever. You don’t give people something that would take much from them and call it empowerment. If you must empower people, then you must give them something that can provide for them for the period of their life time. I can’t give an Okada or Keke to a man and call it an empowerment. I rather help him acquire a skill or go to school.“With a skill or education, you can help yourself and train others, but with Keke and Okada, you are prone to accident, regular visits to mechanic workshops where you would spend more and above all, you cannot pass the knowledge to others.“To him and unknown to many people, it is less expensive to help a man acquire a skill and thereafter set him up than give him a Keke or an Okada. Help a man acquire a skill or go to school today and tomorrow he can acquire a car for private use. That to me is empowerment and not a giving him a mere Okada or Keke, ”Omafuaire who is an experienced journalist in one of main Nigerian main stream newspaper stated, just as he disclosed that he had a well detailed plan on how he would provide an effective empowerment for his people.This detailed plan according to him, contains plans on how he would effectively touch every aspect of the lives of his constituents if elected, adding that the full detailed plan (manifesto) which is already circulating in the social media would be unveiled soonest.