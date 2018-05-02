African Athletics Championship: Okowa Orders Construction Of Roads Around Keshi Stadium

Share This





















The governor, who inspected the stadium shortly after attending this year’s May Day celebration yesterday, promised that no stone would be left unturned to ensure a successful sporting event that would attract people from all over the world to Asaba.The governor said, “a lot of work have been done on the stadium; the main bowl is taking shape, construction work is at advanced stage at the swimming pool section, the gallery and l believe that in three weeks’ time, that is, before May 29, the stadium will be ready for the African Athletics Championship.“We are aware of the numerous benefits derivable from hosting such an international event, from tourism, business and opportunity for our athletes to be exposed; so, we are ready to host the world.”The governor added, “to ensure hitch-free movement during the competition, I have directed that the streets around the stadium be constructed, this is in addition to the construction of the driveway that we are inspecting currently.“You are aware that work has reached advanced stage at the runway of the Asaba International Airport, which will be very busy during the tournament. We are happy and our people are ready for the event.”Earlier, the Site Engineer, Lewis Masowa, who conducted the governor and his team round the facility, explained that the Stephen Keshi Stadium was unique because it has a nine-lane tartan track and a FIFA approved football pitch with natural grass.