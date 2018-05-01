Onokpite Attacks Okowa Over Allocation Of N11.5bn For Asaba Water Project

Share This





















Related

Reacting to the development while addressing Delta State youths at Asaba, Delta State, Ufuoma Onokpite condemned the action of the Governor saying wasting such huge amount of fund in a state where the government have not been able to pay workers’ salaries and provide good health facilities for its people is uncalled for.He recalled that since Okowa came into office, he had expended billons of Naira on Asaba water drainage projects without any result, stressing that the recent allocation of N11.5bn might not be channel for what it is budgetted for, rather it could be diverted for political campaigns.Ufuoma Onokpite pointed out that before now, Okowa’s government had spent about N10.5bn on this same Asaba water project.‘‘The first is the construction of the 2.44-kilometre length storm water control measures in Direct Labour Road (DLA) /Jesus Saves corridor in Asaba awarded on May 15, 2017 to CCECC at the cost of N1.7 billion.‘‘The second is the construction of 4.33-kilometre length storm water discharge channel along Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS)/ Umejei Adudu Way to Amilimocha River, Asaba, awarded to Setraco at the cost of N5.2 billion.‘‘The third is the construction of 3.5-kilometres network channels storm water drainage along Amb. Ralph Uweche Way to Anwai River, Asaba, awarded to CCECC on Jan. 25 this year at the cost of N4.6 billion. The total cost of expenditure on Asaba water shed project before this new one is about N10.5bn. If you add this new allocation of N11.5bn the total will be N22bn, ’’ Ufuoma Onokpite disclosed.Querying of what importance of budgeting such huge amount for water project in Asaba alone, when infrastructures in Warri, Ughelli, Sapele and other oil producing areas in Delta are getting dilapidated daily, he complained that Okowa has totally abandoned other areas for Asaba alone and still Asaba did not have the outlook of a state capital.“How are we sure if the huge funds are not used for other purposes which are of no benefit to the people of Delta state,” he queried.Ufuoma Onokpite who is the junior brother of murdered Delta Politician, Chief Ogbe Onokpite called on the people of Delta State to jettison old politicians like Chief Great Ogboru, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, Chief Emerhor O’tega, Chief James Ibori, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan Chief Ighoyota Amori,Evelyn Oboro and others, saying they are leaders who mismanaged the state wealth and have outlived their usefulness.He called on Delta State youths to stand for their rights and take over control of Delta state polical scene in the 2019 general election.Onokpite urged the youths to take Ogbe Political Movement (OPC) very serious, adding that the movement is positioned to struggle for thedevelopment and betterment of the youths in Delta State.“Delta State youths are jobless today because our present old leaders did not create any future for them. They have turned our youths to political thugs while their children are enjoying in overseas. They only think of themselves and their children. How many Delta youths can boast of three square meals in day, boast of good accommodations to lay their heads or good jobs. None.“But our so called old leaders have mansions everywhere. Their children school overseas, drive the best cars and sure of the best jobs in the country when they return one day. It is time we tell them it is alright by voting them out of power. Lets come together and build a future for ourselves,” he advised.