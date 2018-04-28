When University Of Bradford Old Students Meet In Lagos (PHOTOS)

Share This





















Related

Another event was however held at Radisson Bell Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos on Saturday, April 21st, 2018 in which old students were giving the opportunity to eat, drink and share old memories about their stay at the University of Bradford.Present at the Lagos Open Day event were the Pro-Chancellor of University of Bradford, Professor Mark S. Garrat, Professor Uduak Archibong, Professor Engobo Emeseh, Sheillah Chimungeri, Jonaid Kahn, Zainab Garba-Sani and Ese Oluwayomi.Among the old students present were Managing Director of Westminster College, Lagos, Chief Johnson Barovbe, Managing Director of African Agribusiness Alliance, Dr Babafemi Oyewole and host of other old students.The objectives of the University management visit were to host Nigerian old students of University of Bradford, meet educational consultants in Nigeria and as well source for recruitment for new students.This present an opportunity for old students and educational consultants to meet with Senior Lecturers from the University and share views on studies at Bradford.The school recruitment team, headed by the Regional Manager (Sub-Saharan Africa & The Americas) Sheillah Chimungeni was also present to answer questions regarding application requirements and procedures for the school’s courses, accommodation, scholarships and orientation activities among other matters.The cheering news was that any student who obtains admission into University of Bradford from Nigeria and Ghana will be awarded 3,500 pounds scholarship as stated by Professor Uduak Archibong.One-on-one consultations, interactions with lecturers and processing of applications for the September 2018 intake equally took place. Beside, the recruitment team provided information on scholarships and on-the-spot admission.The origin of University of Bradford dated back to the Mechanics Institute founded in 1832, formed in response to the need in the city for workers with cutting-edge skills relevant to the workplace.In 1882, the institute became the Bradford Technical College. In 1957, the Bradford Institute of Technology, was formed as a College of Advanced Technology to take on the running of higher education courses. Construction of the Richmond Building, the largest building on campus, began in 1963. The Horton Building and Chesham building were subsequently added, on the opposite side of Richmond Road.The Charter of Incorporation was granted in 1966, to create the University of Bradford; the then Prime Minister Harold Wilson became the university’s first chancellor.“The mission of the school is ‘Making Knowledge Work’ by making a real difference to people’s day to day lives is at the heart of all we do.“You’ll learn from academic and industry experts who are shaping the future of their sectors, and you’ll learn in world-class facilities – we’ve invested millions of pounds in high-tech learning environments, such as our motion capture studio and Bloomberg Trading Room.“Our curriculum is designed with input from these industry experts and a partner, which means you’ll develop skills that are highly valued by employers – along with plenty of hands-on practical experience. Many of our courses have professional, statutory or regulatory body accreditation or approval, giving you the best possible start to your career,” an extract from the school’s website disclosed.It was all cheers and laughter when Urhobo leader and Founder of Westminster College, Lagos, Chief Johnson Barovbe took to the podium to address the old students of UNIVERSITY OF Bradford.Chief Barovbe who was a graduate of the university in the seventies had not got the opportunity to meet a large gathering of old students of the school in Nigeria ever since he graduated from the institution.The opportunity however came when he was invited to rob mind with other old students during the open day.Addressing the old boys and girls, Barovbe commended Professor Mark Garrat, Professor Uduak Archibong, Sheillah Chimungeni, Professor Engobo Emeseh, Ese Oluwayomi and Jonaid Khan for making the university known in Nigeria. He, however, urged them to work harder in order to make the institution a household name in the country.According to him, “It has been a very great disappointment that University of Bradford is not well known in Nigeria. Whoever brought the idea of bringing the management here to talk to Nigerians and old students of the school need to be commended? This is fantastic. I can’t believe it. I am delighted and elated. University of Bradford is a very important educational institution in England and the world all over. Bradford is one of the best in Engineering. However, Dr Andrew Carruther, the former University of Bradford representative did some good work and I commend him for his excellent performance.”Advising the management of the need to continue with the organization of such meeting, Chief Barovbe stated, “We wish this programme will be a continuous one. Bradford made me. It was when I was in Bradford I got a job. I was appointed by CFAO Nigeria Plc to manage Dumex in Nigeria. They are the producer of Maltex soft drink, located at Agbarha Industrial estate, Ogun state. I coined the slogan, ‘Maltex the original and number one malt drink’.“And that is where I retired. And the king of Badagry gave me a Chieftaincy title, the Tosogbe of Badagry land. I am speaking for everybody. We will try to raise the name of Bradford because Bradford is a good University which is good for Nigerians.“We have to try and make Bradford known in Nigeria. At my time in the University of Bradford in the seventies, there were only three universities offering MBA in England. When you say you got an MBA from Bradford they respect you. So use that opportunity. I advise that we the old students in Nigeria should work with the management team in order to move the institution forward. ”