Worries As Strange Website Leaks WAEC, NECO Exams Papers In Delta

LAGOS APRIL 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Authorities of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Council (NECO) have been charged to address the worrisome complaints about the existence of a strange website/portal through which candidates for the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), allegedly gain privy knowledge of examination questions ahead of the subjects.

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Chiedu Ebie told DAILY POST that the leakage of questions might portend bad situation for the students in the state, disclosing that, “If the strange website/portal is true, then it calls for a serious challenge on the part of the examination bodies, else the credibility of the examinations and the entire system would be endangered”.

According to him, concerted efforts must be made to actualize the total eradication and or reduction of the incidence of examination fraud across the state, adding that, “This can only be achieved if we collectively resolve to put in our best and not allow ourselves to be compromised in any way.”

Speaking further, the commissioner told DAILY POST, “It is disheartening to observe that in spite of the state government’s enormous efforts and investment on the process, aimed at eradicating examination fraud, the state is yet to achieve 100 percent success due to the unwholesome compromise or negligence of some officials; particularly supervisors, invigilators, teachers and in some cases, even principals and proprietors of schools, who either collude or were negligent in their duties”.

While saying that the significance of adequate monitoring of examination processes and conducts cannot be overemphasized, the commissioner noted that, “The Delta State Government has continued to maintain zero tolerance to all forms and shades of examination malpractices in the school system.”

But officials of Neco and Waec, Mr. Edward Edorhe, John Baye, told Daily POST, ” It is the officials of the ministry of Education in the state that have soiled their hands in the leakages. We are working hard to uncover those behind the act, and we shall make them public. we are set to battle with the state government if it shifted the blames on us because we are recognized exams bodies and we cannot be seen as leaking our exam questions, the ministry workers should search their hearts”.

Dailypost