2019: Ogbe Political Change Rebukes Ibori, Uduaghan For Endorsing Okowa

LAGOS APRIL 24TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The recent endorsement of Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for second term by two former Delta State governors, Chief James Ibori and Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan has come under attack by a group under the aegis of Ogbe Political Change (OPC).

Addressing Delta youths at Asaba, Delta State, Chairman of Ogbe Political Change, King Emmanuel Ufuoma Onokpite urged the people of Delta State to shun the calls of the two former governors saying that PDP governance in Delta state for the past sixteen years has brought tears and sorrow to the people instead of succor.

He argued that the two governors who performed poorly during their tenure cannot speak for the people of Delta State hence they are responsible for the present predicament of the people of Delta State.

“It is really sad that all we have had in the last nineteen years reign of PDP in Delta State is a dynasty of corruption of the highest order and impunity, electoral fraud of unimaginable proportions and self-perpetuating government of a ruling cabal of the PDP. That has been the deplorable dynasty and story of Delta State. No thanks to James Ibori,his cousin Emmanuel Uduaghan and now Governor Ifeanyi Okowa,” Onokpite recalled.

He argued that despite the fact that PDP cabal are no longer popular and accepted by the majority of Deltans, they have succeeded in forcing and imposing themselves on the people in every election so as to hold on to power, adding when any of them is leaving the Delta State Government House, he would do every trick by using the State’s resources to put someone that will cover his tracks and to continue draining the State’s resources without any hindrance.

According to him, “Ibori started it in 1999, and after eight years he laid the foundation for his dynasty and placed his cousin Uduaghan, who continued from where he stopped. And now, Ibori and Uduaghan have succeeded in placing Okowa to take over from where they stopped. Amazing, they are campaigning for his second term when evidence are bound that he had not performed. How long do we continue like this?”

Onokpite who claimed he supported Okowa initially however said he changed his mind when he discovered that Okowa was a wrong choice hence he did not fulfilled any of his promises.

He alleged that under Okowa’s watch, the economy of the state has been hijacked by a cabal of political contractors who have captured and taken the state hostage, even as the governor appears clueless and confused on the way forward.

“Our mothers are suffering. Tthere are no social welfare for them. We need in Delta State is a leadership headed by young and vibrant youth who have the interest of the people mostly our mothers at heart,” he stated.